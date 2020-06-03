‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Night City Wire event has been delayed

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live stream has been delayed in light of the nationwide protests in the US.

Developer CD Projekt RED revealed the move on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter, stating that “more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard.”

“We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter,” it added. The event was originally slated for June 11, but has been pushed back by two weeks to June 25.

Advertisement

Read the full statement below.

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

The upcoming event will to provide further insight into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, though no specifics about the event have been released. The game was originally set to be released back in April, but was delayed till September 17 to allow more time for playtesting and polishing.

The event Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire was planned to be part of IGN’s Summer Of Gaming event. However, IGN has also pushed back the event to June 8 “out of respect and in support of those rightfully demanding justice and change across the United Stated and the world”.

Read IGN’s full statement here.

Black Lives Matter. Period. IGN will go silent today in support of Blackout Tuesday to encourage reflection and dedicate ourselves to meaningful change in our community. https://t.co/Fx1BbOSKKy pic.twitter.com/ROQERvrobV — IGN (@IGN) June 2, 2020

Advertisement

Humble Bundle – a sister site of IGN – has also announced they will be establishing a USD$1million fund in to help publish games from Black developers. EA has also pledged USD$1million to combat racial injustice.

CD Projekt RED and IGN are the latest companies to postpone events were were scheduled for this week. Yesterday, Sony delayed a PlayStation 5 games reveal event, declaring that it was to “allow more important voices to be heard”.