‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Patch 1.21 fixes even more bugs

CD Projekt Red has released another patch for it’s open-world role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077, which is set to fix even more bugs.

Patch 1.21 introduces fixes for issues players have come across during their time playing Cyberpunk. CDPR said: “In this update we focused on further improving the overall stability of the game and fixing the most common issues that could block progression.”

In the patch notes, there are a number of updates to the ‘Quests & Open World’ list, including fixes for glitched characters and cutscenes. It appears that many missions have also been patched and will now run more smoothly for players.

One of the most common bugs where the Night City Police officers would spawn behind the player’s back on roof buildings has also been corrected, along with UI improvements and stability and performance updates.

Patch 1.21 is officially live for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia players.

Just over 2 weeks ago, CDPR also released Patch 1.2, a massive update which brought over 100 bug fixes to PC and consoles. This patch was due to be released in February but was delayed to March following a recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure.

After Cyberpunk 2077 launched last year, the open-world RPG was met with criticism due to its poor performance on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, which led to Sony removing the game from the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt Red recently came out to say it is convinced Cyberpunk 2077 will sell “for years to come”.