‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch is being delayed to March

CD Projekt RED has announced that its planned update for Cyberpunk 2077, Patch 1.2, has been delayed.

The patch was scheduled to release this month, but is now being targetted for the “second half of March”, according to the game’s official Twitter account. The studio’s Twitter announcement also confirmed that the delays are due to the “the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure”.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

However, the update’s delay isn’t solely due to the cyberattacks. CD Projekt RED has also attributed the delay to the “extensive scope of the update”. “We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get,” said the Polish developer.

CD Projekt RED closed off its announcement by saying: “It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly”. The team also thanked players for their support and understanding.

It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support. 3/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Patch 1.2 is the second major update planned for the game, following its rocky release in mid-December. The first update was released in January and brought about numerous stability fixes, but also introduced a new gamebreaking bug.

CD Projekt RED was the target of a cyber attack earlier this month. The studio announced the news in a statement, where it revealed that game source code and “documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more” were stolen.

Following the company’s refusal to give in to the hackers’ demands, codes for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game were shared illegally on Twitter. CD Projekt RED has since used DMCA takedowns to combat the spread of the stolen game codes.