‘Cyberpunk 2077’ retains its September launch date, details in-game gangs

Highly anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will retain its scheduled release date of September 17. This is despite developer CD PROJEKT RED’s current work-from-home arrangement amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company made the announcement via its 2019 recap statement, which was released yesterday (April 8). In the recap, Adam Kiciński, President and CEO of the CD PROJEKT Group spoke about how the company is “steaming ahead” towards the September release.

“There is no shortage of motivation and we also possess all the tools needed to facilitate remote work,” he said. “We’ve been operating in this mode for over three weeks and to-date results confirm that we can carry on with all our operations without major disruptions.”

The developer has also kicked off new promotion for the upcoming game. Just yesterday, it began detailing new details about the plotline, including the backstory of a gang called The Mox. A short introduction video was released on the game’s official Twitter account. Check it out below.

Formed in 2076 after the death of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden, a strip club owner & ex-prostitute who treated her workers fairly and defended them from violent clients, The Mox refer to themselves as “those who protect working girls and guys” from violence and abuse. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/X1Ie8JjPYo — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 8, 2020

The Mox’s introductory video will potentially be the first in a series of reveal videos, as Cyberpunk’s official Twitter account replied “Maaaaaaaybe ;)” cheekily to a fan who asked if more of these videos will be released.

Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed earlier this year, from April 16 to September 17. At the time, the developers said the game was already “complete and playable but there’s still work to be done”.

Other games that have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic include Sony Interactive Entertainment’s The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR, which resulted in the company issuing automatic refunds.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.