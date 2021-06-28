‘Cyberpunk 2077’ stability is now “satisfactory” according to CDPR

CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński has said the studio is content with the current level of stability in Cyberpunk 2077, despite player issues.

In an interview with TVN24, a Polish site translated by TechRaptor, Kiciński remarked on the stability of Cyberpunk 2077 after a series of patches. “We have already reached a satisfactory level in this regard,” he explained, “we’ve also been working on overall performance, which we are also quite happy about”.

The team is reported to be “constantly working on new patches” to eliminate the bugs and issues that have plagued the game since launch. Cyberpunk 2077 was subject to a complete refund policy through Microsoft, and was removed from the PlayStation store.

Both of these have now ended, with the game returning to PlayStation consoles amid warnings of ongoing performance issues. Cyberpunk 2077 is still only recommended for players using a PS4 Pro or PS5 console. The Microsoft refund scheme is also now at an end.

#Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store. You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RTkptIHOb4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

The most recent bug fix targeted a number of quests, including The Heist, Family Matters, The Beast in Me, and more.

These bugs were still quite major, hampering game progress considerably. In the case of The Heist, for example,”“an issue where Arasaka officer’s body could be inaccessible” meant the main quest could not be engaged with.

When Cyberpunk 2077 was released following a troubled development, many were unhappy with the state it was launched in. NME’s own review described it as “the buggiest game I’ve ever reviewed”.

Players were recently shown footage of an internal CDPR montage video, seemingly making light of Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy state before launch. This video has since been removed, but several Cyberpunk 2077 files remained available to purchase from the hackers.