‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update 2.0 will make massive changes to the game for free

Alongside the launch of Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 players will benefit from update 2.0, which contains changes that will overhaul a number of core systems.

It’s important to note that update 2.0 only addresses the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 debuted a new trailer for Phantom Liberty which sandwiched the announcements of what the rest of the players will receive on the day that the expansion releases.

Dogtown is exclusive to Phantom Liberty and is a separate settlement that is cut off from the rest of Night City. As such, there are infinite airdrop missions, courier missions, vehicle mounted weaponry and the new Relic skill tree for players to get to grips with in the new setting.

“The trailer gave a taste of some of the abilities coming with it, including the possibility of upping the ante with various types of cyberware. We can’t show off everything just yet, but it’s the perfect complement to the spy-thriller adventure you’re about to embark on,” explained global communication director Robert Malinowski in a post to Xbox Wire.

What the team was able to share was that there is a revamped law enforcement system and improved enemy artificial intelligence in update 2.0. Car chases will lead to “roadblocks, high-octane shootouts, and of course, MaxTac” continued Malinowski.

“Police will respond accordingly to your heat level, setting additional traps, trying to ram you off the road, and eventually calling in the big guns once they’re convinced you’ve gone full cyberpsycho,” he explained and added that more information on update 2.0 will arrive soon.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty comes to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 26, which is when update 2.0 will roll out for free too.

A month ago, the developer decided that approximately nine per cent of its employees were no longer needed in its future projects. “We already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year,” said CEO Adam Kiciński.