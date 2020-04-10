CD PROJEKT RED has announced that an exclusive, “next-gen version” of Cyberpunk 2077 is in the works, but it will not be ready at the Xbox Series X launch.

Players who want to play the game from the get-go will be able to get their hands on a cross-gen edition, which allows them to play Cyberpunk 2077 across multiple Xbox generations.

The announcement was made by the company’s SVP of business development, Michal Nowakowski, in an earnings call, as reported by Videogameschronicle.

“In terms of Microsoft’s console, we have officially confirmed both the update and the cross-gen availability, meaning that you’ll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen. However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that’s going to come later, we haven’t announced when and I don’t have a new comment here on that,” he said.

Nowakowski also called the situation with Sony’s PlayStation 5 trickier. “There’s no official announcement coming from PlayStation so we really can’t confirm or deny anything,” he said. “It’s PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we’re happy to make a comment, but we can’t jump the gun ahead of them.”

Nowakowski also announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will have no less DLC than The Witcher 3, which CD PROJEKT RED also produced. He added that the DLC and expansion packs would be revealed before the game’s initial release, although nothing has been confirmed. The Witcher 3 received two full story expansions and 16 DLC packs following its release in 2015.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, it was announced yesterday that the game will not be delayed in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Adam Kiciński, President and CEO of the CD PROJEKT Group claims the company is “steaming ahead” towards the game’s September release.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due for a September 17 release on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.