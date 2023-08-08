‘Dark And Darker’ developer “cannot ignore” being blackballed by Steam

Ironmace, the developer of the dungeon crawler Dark and Darker, has said that it intends to rectify the game’s omission from Steam as soon as it can.

In a statement to PC Gamer, CEO Terence Park responded to the question of Dark And Darker‘s potential return to Valve‘s digital distribution platform. “We cannot ignore the largest PC storefront in the world,” he replied.

Nexon levied a lawsuit against the developer in April, alleging that the game is “using materials and assets they worked on during their time” at the publisher. Ironmace maintained that nothing from P3 – the cancelled game that some of the team were working on with Nexon – has been placed in their own title.

The game was then removed from Steam, so playtests were released through torrents in order to accrue feedback on its features and mechanics.

While this is a sticking point for the Seongnam based studio, Dark And Darker is now in early access. Fans have two options – they are either able to purchase the game from the developer directly or from the storefront Chaf Games.

The Standard edition of the game is priced at $35.00 (£27.55) or the Founder’s Edition sets a player back $50.00 (£39.35) for extras like test access, the skeleton race, a blue torch item skin and a “hold the line” emote.

However, its early access is not playable in Korea. “As much as it pains us, we won’t be able to service the game in Korea because we are still awaiting a rating from the Korean Game Rating Board (GRAC),” said Park in a post to the game’s Discord server.

“We will do everything we can to expedite this process as we have already been granted ratings from other globally recognized game rating boards, including the ESRB, PEGI, and CERO,” he concluded.

