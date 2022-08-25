‘Dark Souls 3’ PC servers restored with first two games to follow

FromSoftware has announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls 3 have been reactivated, with the rest of the series to follow

Today’s (August 25) announcement follows news at the start of this year that a hack exploit forced the shut down of the Dark Souls trilogy servers on PC.

“Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls 3 have been reactivated,” said FromSoftware in a tweet. “We are working to restore these features for all other Dark Souls titles and will inform you when they are back in service.”

Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated. We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service. Thank you once more for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/XHiCZDEANC — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) August 25, 2022

The rollout of online multiplayer functionality fixes for the Dark Souls games lines up with what the studio said back in May, as it said Dark Souls 3 would come first with the rest being worked on “progressively.”

It’s now been eight months since the servers went offline, with no timeframe for when the first two games will have been restored on PC.

The servers were shut down after a Remote Code Execution (RCE) was found in the game, which essentially allows the potential attacker to execute arbitrary code on a remote device, meaning they can take control of a player’s PC. FromSoftware then shut down all of the servers in each game on PC to make sure that there was no possibility of people being hacked whilst playing.

None of this impacted FromSoftware’s new title on PC that launched this year, Elden Ring, as all servers have been up for the game.

An update to Dark Souls 3’s Steam backend last month suggested a fix for the hack was imminent, which has now proved to be the case.

