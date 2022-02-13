‘Dark Souls’ exploit that caused PvP server outage to be made public

One of the players responsible for discovering a Dark Souls exploit will make details publicly available ahead of Elden Ring‘s release.

Last month Dark Souls PvP servers were taken offline after players discovered an exploit that would allow some to execute code on other PCs. One of the players responsible for the exploit has spoken to VGC, stating that they will disclose the details to the public after Bandai Namco announced they would fix the issue.

“FromSoftware has just announced their plan regarding the Dark Souls servers and confirmed the exploit will be fixed in Elden Ring,” the person told VGC. “As such, I am planning to go through with the public disclosure. For now, I don’t know the exact date since I will be quite busy next week, but it will be a few days up to a week before Elden Ring‘s release.”

The person responsible for the exploit provided details to Namco Bandai a month before it was publicly revealed. However, no action was taken, until they demonstrated the exploit in a livestream.

Earlier this month, Bandai Namco announced that online services would be unavailable until after Elden Ring had launched. They posted an announcement on Twitter that said, “We want to thank the entire Dark Souls community and the players who have reached out to us directly to voice their concerns and offer solutions. Thanks to you, we have identified the cause and are working on fixing the issue.”

“In addition, we have extended the investigation to Elden Ring – our upcoming title launching on February 25 – and have made sure the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all target platforms. Due to the time required to set up proper testing environments, online services for the Dark Souls series on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring. We will continue to do everything we can to bring back these services as soon as possible.”

