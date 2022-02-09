‘Dark Souls’ online services have been taken down until after ‘Elden Ring’ releases

FromSoftware have announced that all online services for Dark Souls PC games will be unavailable for the foreseeable future due to “technical difficulties”.

Earlier this year, it was announced that all PvP servers for the entire series had been deactivated following a Remote Code Execution (RCE) hack, which essentially allows the potential attacker to execute arbitrary code on a remote device, meaning they can take control of a player’s PC.

Now, it’s been announced that Dark Souls’ online services will once again be taken down while the company extends the fix to work with their upcoming title Elden Ring.

Writing on Twitter, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware said they were “aware of the technical difficulties players have experienced with the Dark Souls suite of games on PC.”

“We want to thank the entire Dark Souls community and the players who have reached out to us directly to voice their concerns and offer solutions. Thanks to you, we have identified the cause and are working on fixing the issue.”

The statement continued: “In addition, we have extended the investigation to Elden Ring – our upcoming title launching on February 25 – and have made sure the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all target platforms. Due to the time required to set up proper testing environments, online services for the Dark Souls series on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring. We will continue to do everything we can to bring back these services as soon as possible.”

They finished by saying “once again, please allow us to share our thanks to you, our passionate community.”

Elden Ring is an open-world action RPG and will take around 30 hours to complete, the game’s producer has said.

Yasuhiro Kitao notes that Elden Ring also features numerous dungeons to explore and that while “fundamentally, none of them need to be explored in order to clear the game”, he expects that “players should have many hours of fun exploring them.”

Elden Ring is set for release on February 25, launching on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC