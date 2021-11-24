‘Dark Souls’ wins Ultimate Game of All Time at the Golden Joystick Awards

Dark Souls has won the Ultimate Game of All Time at the Golden Joystick Awards.
The notoriously difficult adventure through the depths of Lordran picked up the award as part of a celebration of 50 years of video games. The award, which was voted on by the public, saw the very best games of all time battle it out for the crown. You can read the full list of entries and where they ranked below.
- Dark Souls (Winner)
- Doom (1993)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Half-Life 2
- Minecraft
- Street Fighter II
- Tetris
- The Last of Us
- Super Mario 64
- Metal Gear Solid
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Portal
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Pac Man
- Super Mario Kart
- Space Invaders
- Sim City (1989)
- Pokémon GO
The list, which includes the most influential shooter of all time – Doom, the best selling game of all time – Minecraft, and the most important platformer of all-time – Super Mario 64, shows up just how fierce the competition was for Dark Souls to come out on top.
You can read the full list of winners at the Golden Joysticks below:
- Best Storytelling – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Multiplayer Game – It Takes Two
- Best Audio – Resident Evil: Village
- Best Visual Design – Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Game Expansion – Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
- Mobile Game of the Year – League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Gaming Hardware – PS5
- Best Indie Game – Death’s Door
- Studio of the Year – Capcom
- Best Performer – Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)
- Breakthrough Award – Housemarque
- Best Game Community – Final Fantasy 14
- Still Playing Award – Final Fantasy 14
- PC Game of the Year – Hitman 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year – Metroid Dread
- Xbox Game of the Year – Psychonauts 2
- PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil: Village
- Most Wanted Game – Elden Ring
- Critics Choice Award – Deathloop
- Ultimate Game of the Year – Resident Evil: Village
- Ultimate Hardware of All Time – PC
Elsewhere, No Man’s Sky is giving players another chance to unlock the Normandy from Mass Effect.