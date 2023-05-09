‘Darkest Dungeon 2’ 1.0 launches on PC after four years of early access

Red Hook Studios has announced that, as of today (May 9), the 1.0 release of Darkest Dungeon 2 is live, following four years of early access.

The 1.0 version of the rogue-lite turn-based game is now available on Steam and Epic Games, with players’ early access Epic Game Store save automatically migrating to Steam if they wish to play on that platform too.

With the official release, players can expect five campaigns – or “Confessions” – each with their own boss and mechanics, as well as a roster of 12 heroes including the recently revealed Flagellant. All characters, barring the mercenary Bounty Hunter, feature five-part backstories with interactive chapters, each of which features a persistent skill unlock.

Darkest Dungeon 2 also contains four major regions to traverse along with the Valley, the Sluice, and the Mountains per Confession. Players will be able to collect 10 different companion pets, each with defining properties, switch up the difficulty with modifiers in the form of the Radiant and Infernal Flame equipable items, and explore The Altar of Hope progression hub with strategic and cosmetic unlocks.

“Darkest Dungeon 2 eschews conventional sequeling, delivering a fresh, but familiar experience that will challenge new and returning players alike,” said Chris Bourassa and Tyler Sigman, Red Hook Studios co-Founders.

“We grew our studio in order to deliver on our vision for the game, and throughout early access our team has worked tirelessly to build and polish the experience. We are very proud of the team’s work, and we hope your heroes die horribly many times on your road to redemption.”

Darkest Dungeon 2 originally launched in early access back in October 2021.

