‘Days Gone’ developer working on a new IP that it’s “very passionate about”

Days Gone developer Bend Studio is currently working on a brand-new IP, according to PlayStation Studios boss Herman Hulst.

In a new wide-ranging interview with the PlayStation Blog, the Sony Interactive Entertainment exec revealed that the studio has been hard at work on a video game that will build upon the open-world system in Days Gone.

“Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about,” Hulst said in the interview. “They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I’m really happy for Bend Studio.”

His new statement seems to confirm an April report from Bloomberg that claimed Bend was working on a new project after its pitch for a Days Gone sequel was rejected by SIE. The report also alleged that Bend had been tasked with making a new Uncharted title but it’s currently unknown if that’s still the case.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hulst also confirmed that the eagerly awaited God Of War sequel has been delayed to 2022, in order to give developer Sony Santa Monica more time to work on it.

“For God Of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God Of War game that we all want to play.”

In other Days Gone-related news, the game was recently ported over to the PC on May 18, two years after its release on the PlayStation 4. The title soon became one of Steam’s top-sellers, moving more copies than Resident Evil Village and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.