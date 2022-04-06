‘Days Gone’ director Jeff Ross joins ‘Tomb Raider’ studio Crystal Dynamics

Days Gone director Jeff Ross has announced he has now joined Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers.

As well as confirming that he’s moving to Seattle in the summer, Ross took to Twitter to say “I’m excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as design director. That’s all I can say other than I’m thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people.”

Ross also retweeted a list of job openings at the developer which includes roles across the California, Washington, and Texas locations.

I'm excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as Design Director. That's all I can say other than I'm thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people. I will become a Seattleite this summer. Also–Come work with me! https://t.co/HjDFIFk7MF — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) April 5, 2022

Advertisement

Crystal Dynamics just announced it has started development on a new entry in the Tomb Raider series that is going to be using Unreal Engine 5, so speculation will be rife as to if he’s going to be working on that title.

The former Days Gone director has not been one to shy away from speaking openly about his development work in the past, saying that “local studio management” made the developers of Days Gone feel like it was a “big disappointment”.

Ross also recently revealed he was no longer interested in a Days Gone sequel. Then in February he also told Sacred Symbols+ his team eventually started looking at other potential titles like a prequel to Uncharted featuring “Victor Sullivan at the age of 25 in a very stylised world”.

Days Gone was released in 2019 on PS4, but it eventually came to PC in 2021 where it received a slightly higher rating according to reviews aggregation site Metacritic. Ross confirmed that Sony rejected a pitch for Days Gone 2, after which he left developer Bend Studio.

Advertisement

In other news, Hearthstone has prompted a backlash after pricing a single card at £21, with fans saying it’s a “new low” for Blizzard.