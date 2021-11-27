‘DC Universe Online’ developer is working on a Marvel MMO

The developer of DC Universe Online is making a Marvel MMO, according to a recent investor presentation.

The presentation published online by Enad Global 7, DC Universe Online and EverQuest’s parent company, confirmed that an unannounced AAA Marvel MMO that first appeared in the GeForce Now leak is accurate.

Spotted initially by Twitter and Twitch streamer Miller, the game has been referred to as a “Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game.” It will be developed by Dimensional Ink Studios, the latest name for the Texas branch of Daybreak Game Company.

The development of the unnamed Marvel MMO will be led by Jack Emmert, co-founder of Cryptic Studios, which designed City of Heroes. Since then, Emmert has led for the past 10 years.

For now, that’s all that’s known about the unannounced and unnamed game. It exists but that’s it. So far. It may be some time till more details emerge as the presentation describes 2023 projects as ‘medium-term’ while placing the Marvel MMO in the ‘longer-term’ category.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that either Daybreak Game Company or Cryptic Studios has worked on a Marvel MMO.

As Eurogamer noted, Daybreak worked on a Marvel MMO until it was apparently cancelled in 2018. Cryptic Studios worked on Marvel Universe Online in 2006 until that was also cancelled two years later.

