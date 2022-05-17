‘Dead by Daylight’ announces ‘Attack on Titan’ and ‘Resident Evil’ collaborations

During the Dead By Daylight 6th anniversary broadcast today (May 17), Behaviour Interactive announced its new collaboration plans with Resident Evil and Attack on Titan.

Alongside the reveal of Dead By Daylight Chapter 24, which will feature new a new map, character, and Killer, the developer also announced it will once again be partnering with Capcom to bring a new Resident Evil Chapter this year. Right now details are few, but it’s confirmed the Chapter will be called “Project W” and will feature even more characters from the horror franchise.

Additionally, the developer also announced its first anime-inspired crossover that will be coming to the multiplayer survival game in the form of a collection: Attack on Titan, one of the most popular and beloved anime and manga series of all time.

The Attack on Titan Collection will be available “soon” and will feature 10 different outfits for both Killers and

Survivors. The Collection was carefully crafted to suit the personalities and resemblance of the characters of both franchises.

Players can expect the character Dwight as Attack on Titan’s main character Eren Yaeger, Zarina as Hange Zoë, as well as the Oni as the Armored Titan. New concept art featuring the characters wearing the skins was also shown off, and it looks like the Armored Titan will have some sort of crystal-like hardening ability similar to the character in the anime.

On top of the collaboration announcements, Behaviour Interactive also revealed its new game, Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. The spin-off game is a visual novel style adventure arriving later this year for Steam and will feature the Killers The Huntress, The Spirit, The Trapper, and The Wraith as love interests.

