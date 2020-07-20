‘Dead By Daylight’ cross-progression may not support consoles

Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that cross-progression will be coming to its hit asymmetrical horror game Dead By Daylight, although it may not be available on all consoles.

Months after the studio announced that cross-play would be added across all of its available platforms, with the exception of the mobile port on iOS and Android, Behaviour Interactive has revealed via a new blog post that it is working on adding cross-progression.

“We are preparing the first steps toward cross-progression and that it will be available for Steam, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch in September,” the company announced. “Players will be able to share their progression, purchases and inventory on those three platforms,” it added, nothing that “exceptions might have to be made to accommodate for some external licensing needs”.

The studio also confirmed that cross-progression will not be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at launch. “As of today, we cannot make Cross-Progression available on other platforms and we have no guarantee that it will happen. However, we know that this is a community wish, and we will keep trying to make it happen,” it noted.

The post then detailed how cross-progression would work in the game, acknowledging how much of a “technical challenge” it was. “In order to achieve a good transition, we had to build a brand new ecosystem. Players will have to create a Behaviour Account to link their progression, so our server can merge it. All our efforts will be focused on monitoring account merging to ensure that players will not have any issue during that complex process,” it said.

Behaviour Interactive also gave a quick update on cross-play, noting that it has “investigated our data, ran playtests, and gathered feedback and we are now confident moving forward with the release of cross-play on console”.

“As we are still monitoring the situation and numbers on PC, we cannot give you a specific date for [console cross-play], but we can definitely say it is coming really soon,” the studio added.