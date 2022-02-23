‘Dead By Daylight’ developer may be working on a spin-off dating simulator

Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has filed a trademark for what looks like a spin-off dating simulator.

Whilst no such romantic spin-off of the asymmetrical multiplayer game has been confirmed, a trademark filing at the United States Patent and Trademark Office appears to confirm that such a game is being looked at by Behaviour Interactive.

Filed as Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim, it doesn’t look like the game could be anything else other than a dating sim in that universe. Discovered by TechRaptor, the filing was made on February 16 and is considered “live” at time of writing, which means that it is in fact active.

Outside of the name, all the trademark reveals is that this is in fact for a video game, meaning we could see that full game release at some point in the future.

Elsewhere in the realm of Dead By Daylight, upcoming killer Sadako has been scaring streamers on the game’s menu, and it’s a joy to watch. Sadako Rising will introduce Sadako alongside a new survivor called Yoichi Asakawa on March 8.

“With immense powers and a fearsome temper, Sadako was left to perish in a watery grave. Her violent wrath manifested into a cursed videotape that condemns its viewers to a chilling fate,” reads the description of Sadako Rising.

“No stranger to Sadako’s fury is Yoichi Asakawa, whose young life was forever altered by The Onryō’s rage. Now a marine biologist, his story continues as his search for answers drove him through treacherous waters, deep into a realm beyond rational understanding.”

