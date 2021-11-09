‘Dead by Daylight’ is coming to the Epic Games Store with a new chapter

Dead by Daylight is set to receive a new chapter titled Portrait of a Killer, and the game is making its way to the Epic Game Store as well.

Portrait of a Murder, a new chapter for the acclaimed horror game, will launch in November. The chapter, which is being called “an original story and universe, set in mystery, dark fantasy and fear” will include a new survivor and a killer.

The new killer is The Artist: gifted but tormented Chilean painter Carmina Mora. According to Behaviour Interactive.

“Carmina was on the verge of taking her own life just before she was saved by an eerie murder of crows. The unreal experience transformed her jet-black ink surrealist art form into a bolder, larger and more colourful expression. She started painting large-scale militant murals on street corners, exposing local corruption. Everywhere she performed, crows followed.”

The new survivor in Dead By Daylight is a Mexican American CIA codebreaker named Jonah Vasquez, who is described as “a dedicated CIA codebreaker,” for whom “deciphering math equations and the secrets within was second nature. Since his teenagerhood, he had been seeing a string of numbers, that seemed to follow him everywhere.”

A new map, named The Forsaken Boneyard, is also set to debut in the DLC.

“Only through violence was it once more given prominence, hosting the bloody murder of Carmina Mora and her friends. The new map also features a towering crypt that offers a roost for the crows to observe the trial, beady eyes gazing with fascination, never forgetting the day they fed greedily on the flesh of screaming men and women.”

Dead by Daylight will join the Epic Game Store in December, bringing with it all DLC available at the moment of release. The Epic Games Store version will also have cross-progression across Steam, Stadia and Epic as well.

