‘Dead By Daylight’ mobile game out now for iOS and Android

Behaviour Interactive has released a mobile version of its hit asymmetrical survival horror game, Dead By Daylight.

Dead by Daylight Mobile features the same 4-vs-1 gameplay experience as its PC and console counterparts, albeit with scaled-back graphics and touch-sensitive controls. The mobile version will also feature the same content as the full game, with licensed characters from Halloween, SAW, Stranger Things, SCREAM and more.

The port is now available worldwide on both iOS and Android. Dead by Daylight Mobile requires Android Nougat or above to run, while Apple users will need to use an iPhone SE, iPhone 6S or other newer models.

Check out the launch trailer below.

Dead by Daylight Mobile is free to play, but does feature in-game purchases. The port was first announced revealed to be in development by Behaviour Interactive last year and had been in limited beta since mid-2019.

Dead by Daylight was originally released on PC in June 2016, before being released on PS4 and Xbox One in June 2017. A Nintendo Switch port was released in September 2019. The game’s mechanics operates as a one versus four online multiplayer in which one player takes on the role of a savage killer, while the other four players play as survivors, trying to escape the killer and avoid being caught and slaughtered.

