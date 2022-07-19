‘Dead By Daylight’ releases Attack On Titan outfit DLC

Dead By Daylight has launched its first exclusive anime crossover with a 10-outfit collection inspired by Attack on Titan.

Today (July 19), Behaviour Interactive officially released its previously announced Attack On Titan collaboration in the form of downloadable content (DLC) collection.

The collection features eight Very Rare Outfits for Survivors and two Ultra Rare Outfits for Killers inspired by the massively popular anime and manga series.

Players will be able to dress Survivors to look like the main cast, including Dwight Fairfield in Eren’s uniform, Yui Kimura in Mikasa’s, Felix Richter in Armin’s and Jake Park in Levi’s. Annie’s outfit is also available for Meg Thomas, Zarina Kassir will have Hange’s, Kate Denson will have Historia’s and Kenny’s will be available for Ace Visconti.

For the Killers, The Armored Titan Outfit will be available for The Oni, while The War Hammer Titan Outfit can be equipped for The Spirit.

“The anime’s visuals and narrative had a significant, lasting effect on many of us. We are excited to introduce cosmetics from this critically acclaimed universe.”, explained Dead by Daylight creative director, Dave Richard.

“…Our approach to assimilating the iconic 2-D anime into our 3-D world was thrilling and challenging as we wanted to honour the original art direction while remaining true to the essence of Dead by Daylight. We are so very proud of this Collection and we can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the Outfits.”

The team also analysed the psychology of each Attack on Titan character and their individual journeys in order to assign costumes to the Dead By Daylight roster. It also considered outfits and characteristics into consideration when doing so.

“For instance, Historia’s cloak, as seen on Kate, is meant to reflect her kindness as it is worn to visit an orphanage in the anime,” said project manager, Rose Li. “We could have picked many different Outfits for Kate to wear, but we wanted to reflect that core value that she shares with Historia Reiss. The Collection is chock-full of such details.”

Alongside a sale taking place from now until July 26, players will also be able to log in today and will be gifted with the Cadet Corps Crest Charm to display in-game.

Four more Charms will be made available whenever a certain number of Outfits are purchased through the in-game store as well. These include the Scout Regiment Crest, Military Police Regiment Crest, Garrison Regiment Crest and the Wall Titan Charm.

In other news, the first images for Yakuza 8 have been shared online.