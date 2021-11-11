‘Dead By Daylight’ streamers are being hit by DDoS attacks

Dead By Daylight streamers are being DDoS’d, doxxed, and swatted thanks to a problem that reveals IP addresses.

Dead By Daylight has an issue that appears to allow IP addresses to become public. Some people have been using them to target those streaming the game. Once an IP address is shared, malicious users can send large volumes of information to overwhelm the system. This is called a distributed denial-of-service attack or DDoS. These attacks can leave a system vulnerable and allow an intruder to acquire personal data.

Once this data is out, it is being used to reveal people’s personal information, such as their address (doxxing) or send police officers to their homes by making a false report of a serious crime (swatting). Several Dead By Daylight streamers have been hit by this, as reported by Eurogamer.

One Twitch user, Elix, explained their experience, saying, “I was being DDOS’d all day yesterday while I only played Dead By Daylight, I am not sure how this person/people got my IP. Today I got a VPN and updated my IP but the damage was already done, this led to being doxxed while I was live and then swatted.

Stay safe ya'll. I was being DDOS'd all day yesterday while I only played Dead By Daylight, I am not sure how this person/people got my IP. Today I got a VPN and updated my IP but the damage was already done, this led to being doxxed while I was live and then swatted. 1/4 — Elix 🇲🇽 (@Elix_9) November 10, 2021

“I’m doing ok,” they continued, “but having guns pointed at you while all your neighbours are watching as you walk slowly to the police and then getting handcuffed is fucked.”

Dead By Daylight’s developer Behaviour Interactive responded to Eurogamer with a statement.

“Our players are of the highest importance for us. We work very hard to create a safe community for everyone, based on values of sportsmanship and inclusion.

“We’re aware of certain targeted cases of distributed denial of services. It’s a situation that we deplore and take extremely seriously. We’re actively monitoring and investigating the situation, to gather as much information as possible and identify trends.

“We encourage our players to report to us any identified cases of DDoS as well as any other form of inappropriate or abusive behaviour in the game.”

