‘Dead by Daylight’ streamers have suffered an influx of DDoS attacks

Dead by Daylight players have suffered a number of DDoS attacks during their streams which in some cases have led to doxxing and swatting.

Originally reported by Eurogamer last week (November 11), streamers of the team-based survival horror game have been experiencing distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks since as far back as November 10.

These attacks use players IP addresses, to target their network and overload their system with multiple bots. This means that players cannot use their internet service and are therefore booted from the game. While this is unsportsmanlike there have been greater consequences linked to these attacks.

Some users have reported that after malicious individual uncovered their IP addresses, they then had their personal information shared, also known as doxxing, and others had police enter their house live on stream, also known as swatting.

The developers responded to reports yesterday (November 15) on Twitter after several days of attacks.

We have been investigating cases of distributed denial of services (DDoS) over the last week. We take these reports extremely seriously. We're actively monitoring the situation internally and with our partners to gather as much information as possible and identify trends. — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) November 15, 2021

The Twitter thread continued: “We are terribly sorry to those who have been affected by these attacks- we understand the impact this has on you. We are taking every appropriate measure to ensure the safety of our players.

“We encourage our players to report any cases of DDoS, as well as any other form of inappropriate or abusive behaviour in the game through Customer Support. In the meantime, we encourage you to stay safe and follow best practices for online safety.”

