‘Dead By Daylight’ will be getting next-gen upgrade and enhancements

Behaviour Interactive has announced that its asymmetrical horror game Dead By Daylight will be getting a next-gen upgrade and improved graphics over the year.

The developer revealed on Twitter that Dead By Daylight will arrive on both PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year with improved graphics over current gen versions, 4K graphics and 60 frames per second. Additionally, the upgrade will be free and carry across players’ progress.

You can see the tweet below:

#DeadbyDaylight is coming to next-gen consoles in Holiday 2020! The game will feature improved graphics over current gen versions and receive regular updates. Already playing #DBD on console? When you upgrade your console, you'll get the game for free AND keep all your progress. — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) September 1, 2020

The developer is titling the graphical overhaul project ‘The Realm Beyond’, which is a series of free updates coming over the course of the next year, aiming to completely remaster the game. The updates will begin introducing upgraded visuals, graphics, lighting, animations, and will include ongoing support for cross-play and cross-friends.

Dead By Daylight’s first update will be dropping on September 8 for PC and current-gen consoles and will focus on updating the Springwood and Yamaoka Estate maps. The graphical uphaul is said to make individual rooms more distinct serving unique functions, while more environmental storytelling details have been added across each map.

Certain maps will also incorporate entire new elements, such as a new Killer Shack which has been added to the Yamaoka Estate map. New animations have also been incorporated for certain objects such as using generators and opening chests.

Check out a first-look at the graphical upgrades in the first update below:

Dead By Daylight follows a series of other games which will also be receiving free next-gen upgrades. Games such as Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion are set to already confirmed to be getting the treatment.

Xbox has also allegedly told video game developers to not charge players for upgrading current-gen games to next-gen versions. EA has also stated that its future games will feature a free upgrade path to next-gen.