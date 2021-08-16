‘Dead By Daylight’ will soon stop selling all ‘Stranger Things’ content

The Stranger Things content added to Dead By Daylight will be unable to purchase from November 2021, however anyone who has bought the DLC (downloadable content) will still be able to play it after that date.

Behaviour Interactive has announced that fans will be unable to purchase the Dead By Daylight – Stranger Things Chapter from November 17, 2021.

An article released earlier today (August 16) states that “as with all live-service games, frequent updates, additions, and the occasional change are to be expected” but gives no further explanation as to why the Stranger Things content will no longer be sold.

Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon are leaving the Dead by Daylight store in November, but we're not ready to say goodbye just yet. Take part in their legacy before they go – details here: https://t.co/mR2pUJkrOz pic.twitter.com/BMOq1PsE3f — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 16, 2021

It further specifies that “with the exception of the Hawkins National Laboratory Map, all Stranger Things content…will remain playable if purchased before November 17th at 2PM EST”. Although the characters will still be available to play after November 17, the Underground Complex Map will be removed from the game entirely.

Players who own the DLC before that date will still get to play the characters included once they are taken from the store, so Behaviour Interactive has launched a “last chance” character sale where Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington and the Demogorgon are all 50 per cent off until they disappear from the store. This will run from August 18 to November 17.

Meanwhile, an outfit sale – for cosmetics available for the same three characters – will run from August 18 to September 8.

The Stranger Things Chapter is on sale for 60 per cent off on Steam, Playstation, Xbox, Stadia and the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the Stranger Things Edition will be sold at 50 per cent off on Steam, Xbox, Playstation and Stadia only.

