‘Dead Cells’ free update includes six game crossover next week

Motion Twin’s action-platformer roguelike Dead Cells is getting a surprise update that crosses over with six other games next week on November 22.

The developer began teasing crossover after crossover on November 4 on its official Twitter account, as a video showed a book in the prisoner’s quarters that teased “independent legends”. Free update 26: “everyone is here!” will bring six other titles into the game via character outfits, abilities, and weapons.

You nailed it, Hollow Knight is our last guest! The Knight is a bit too shy to show his face. However he was still nice enough to let us use his weapon! And how cool is it to pogo on enemies?

Free Update 26: "Everyone is here!" will bounce this Monday! #deadcells #HollowKnight pic.twitter.com/78BZWHIvf4 — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) November 19, 2021

The games crossing over with Dead Cells are as follows: Hollow Knight, Blasphemous, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Guacamelee, Hyper Light Drifter, and Curse Of The Dead Gods. Each game also looks to bring slight changes to how Dead Cells plays, too.

Hyper Light Drifter will include the game’s only blaster, Curse Of The Dead Gods the game’s only pistol, Gucamelee will let you turn into a chicken (finally!), Blasphemous will add a “reviving” bile flask, and Hollow Knight will add the ability to bounce on opponents heads and do damage to them.

In August, it was revealed that optional difficulty tweaks were being tested in the game, allowing players to hone their skills better.

Last we heard of Hollow Knight’s sequel Silksong was when the developer announced that it would not show off the game at this year’s E3. The official release date for the game is still to be announced.

