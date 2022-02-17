According to Deep Silver‘s parent company, Embracer Group, Dead Island 2 could launch in March 2023.

As reported by VGC, during a recent Embracer Group earnings presentation on Thursday (February 10), the Q&A host spoke on the speculation as to whether the game is still in development, saying that they believe it will be released during the company’s next fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

“It [Dead Island 2] very clearly is [still alive], and I at least expect the release this financial year, or sorry next financial year, I should say,” the host said. “So, is that reasonable, and what can we expect from a title that has been in development for probably 10 years or so?”

“I can’t talk about Dead Island 2 because it’s not announced as such from the publisher,” Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors responded. “But we have just talked about [that] we have one unannounced AAA title… that you think is Dead Island 2, so it’s hard for me to comment further on that.”

This doesn’t offer any confirmation that the game will definitely be launching early next year, but it does give fans some insight on where the zombie shooter is in terms of development.

Dead Island 2 was announced way back in 2014 but has undergone several delays and developer changes. Initially, Yager (best known for Spec Ops: The Line) was set to create the game before it was taken over by Sumo Digital. However, the reigns were handed to Dambuster, a Deep Silver studio, in 2019.

