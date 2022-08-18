‘Dead Island 2’ gets February release date

According to new Amazon listing, Dead Island 2 could be launching February 3, 2023. The game is currently up for pre-order on PS5 and PS4, though at the time of writing, developer Deep Silver has not announced any recent updates related to the game.

Spotted by Wario64, the Amazon listing features an updated release date of February 3, 2023. This could be a placeholder, but it’s worth noting that this is new release date, different to the ones that have been sat there for a while.

Dead Island 2 is listed for PS4, and PS5 currently.

Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition (PS4) is up for preorder on Amazon ($69.99) https://t.co/tPNfDAfh8c #ad Dated Feb 3, 2023. This is a brand new listing on Amazon and not the one that's been there for like 84 years pic.twitter.com/l2PNjoHOpH — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 18, 2022

This is the first we’ve heard of Dead Island 2 for a while. Earlier this year, Embracer Group revealed during an earnings presentation that the game could be launching in 2023. Other than that, there hasn’t been much info on Dead Island 2 at all.

Dead Island 2 was originally revealed back in 2014, before it entered serious development hell. Yager Development first worked on the game, before being taken off of the project in 2015. It was replaced by Sumo Digital, which also moved away from the project. Finally, an internal development team within Deep Silver called Dambuster has been leading the development since 2019.

Interestingly, the Amazon listing contains a detailed description of the game, giving us perhaps the most in-depth look so far.

Dead Island 2 description pic.twitter.com/RNAaZue3iN — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 18, 2022

This new description reveals that there will be six characters to choose from, each with their own personalities, and dialogues. It also cites a new system allowing players to respec instantly.

We’ll have to wait and see whether this Dead Island 2 listing is indeed real, or whether it is yet another placeholder.

