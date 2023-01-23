‘Dead Space’ remake will feature an alternative ending

According to a recently revealed list of possible achievements, the Dead Space Remake will have an alternative ending.

The alternative ending hasn’t been confirmed by publishers EA or developers Motive but eagle-eyed fans have noticed they’ll be able to earn the “Reunion” trophy by unlocking “the alternative ending on any difficulty mode”.

No more details have been revealed about what the alternative ending will involve, or how to unlock it, but with Dead Space Remake being released in a few days (January 27), fans won’t have to wait long to find out.

The full list of 48 trophies available in Dead Space Remake was recently shared on TrueTrophies, with players able to rack up achievements by completing different chapters of the game on certain difficulty levels, as well as collecting weapons, logs and schematics. Trophies can also be achieved by killing a certain number of enemies with a specific weapon or tearing off limbs.

"Our homecoming will be truly divine." Unravel a thrilling mystery in the darkest depths of space in #DeadSpace – Available Jan. 27. Pre-order now: https://t.co/UNbTXbMXvz pic.twitter.com/4JHc1ubeyC — Dead Space (@deadspace) January 11, 2023

The original ending of Dead Space is pretty bleak, with numerous fan theories being shared about what it, and the easter eggs from game developers, all mean.

Elsewhere, it was revealed last year that EA Motive‘s upcoming Dead Space Remake will include “hundreds” of potential encounters designed to scare players who are returning to places they have already progressed through.

Speaking to NME, Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme shared that due to certain immersion-oriented changes that have been made to the original game, the team behind the remake has needed to add more content for players to find as they explore the USG Ishimura.

“Now you’re not traversing through trams or having breaks between chapters, that was something that we wanted to do to increase the immersion,” explained Ducharme. ”Dead Space was an amazing game for immersion, how can we push that?”

Ducharme also shared that the remake’s developers were keen to avoid adding anything that would “offend hardcore fans” of the original Dead Space.

