‘Death Stranding’ creator Hideo Kojima launches his own podcast ‘Radioverse’

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has launched his very own podcast on Amazon’s Audible service

Each episode of Radioverse will “feature a variety of guests who will have in-depth discussions on topics like games and movies, which you can’t hear anywhere else.” On the first episode, Kojima speaks to members of 2BRO, a Japanese YouTube channel with over 3million subscribers.

Fans can also send questions and letters into the show by submitting them here.

As it stands though, Radioverse is only available to listen to in Japan and there have been no announced plans about either dubbing it into other languages or releasing it worldwide.

At the start of the year, Kojima took to Twitter to say he “may start doing something like a radio project?”. Elsewhere in the social media post he went on to share his other plans for 2022.

“Although 2021 was still a very difficult year for us, we managed to deliver the release of DSDC for PS5 safely even in this COVID situation while we were solemnly preparing and experimenting with new titles. Thank you very much,” he wrote.

Kojima continued: “This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I’m also hoping to get the video team going.”

Additionally, in Famitsu’s annual creator vox pop, Kojima provided more details. He said that in 2022, he wants to “regain the flexible communicative, and speedy production rhythm we had before COVID-19 as a studio.”

In December 2021, Kojima also confirmed that he is working on two separate titles. According to the developer, fans can expect multiple games with “big titles and new challenging titles” on the way, but no further details have been shared.

He also reiterated his interest in other forms of media, saying: “Furthermore, we would like to make a year in which we will take a step forward in media and expressions that are different from games, toward the near future where the boundaries of entertainment will disappear.”