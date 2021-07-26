‘Death Stranding’ has sold over five million copies on PS4 and PC

Kojima Productions has released the sales figures for Death Stranding, saying the PS4 and PC exclusive sold over five million copies as of March 2021.

The studio has said in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz that it remains optimistic about the Director’s Cut, which is planned for PS5 release in September, as Death Stranding had performed “quite well”.

Kojima’s previous game was Metal Gear Solid V, released on multiple platforms, and sold over six million copies by December 2015.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, head of publishing Jay Boor said, “with Death Stranding being the first title developed out of Kojima Productions, from a sales perspective, it has performed quite well. As of March 2021, Death Stranding has sold through over five million units worldwide on PlayStation 4 and PC.”

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was announced during the Summer Games Fest Kick Off Live earlier in the year, although Kojima himself has said he is not a fan of the title, preferring it to have been named “Director’s Plus”.

This is due to the fact that none of the new game content was cut from the original, but rather added on to make a special edition game for the PS5. The game will also include a vintage car racing mode, and new tools and weapons.

Players who own any version of Death Stranding on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition for $10 USD, with the full PS5 version costing $49.99 USD/£44.99 GBP.

All of the Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 content in the game’s PC version will also be in the Director’s Cut. the release date is September 24.

