PC version of ‘Death Stranding’ delayed due to COVID-19

Death Stranding’s launch on PC has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Developer Kojima Productions announced the postponement in a tweet that cited the studio’s temporary shut down, as well as current work-from-home orders in Japan, for the game’s delay.

The PC version of Death Stranding will now be released on July 14, six weeks after its initial planned release of June 2 “to allow [for] more development time”, the studio added.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

The PC version of Death Stranding is available for pre-order on both Stream and the Epic Games Store, and players will receive the same in-game pre-order bonuses as the PlayStation 4 edition. These include gold versions of items such as “Sam” sunglasses, an armour plate, a hat and a speed skeleton.

Also bundled with the PC release of the game, will be a new Photo Mode feature, that Hideo Kojima teased earlier in the year. Death Stranding was originally released in November 2019 for the PlayStation 4.

Death Stranding is set in an apocalyptic United States during the aftermath of the eponymous Death Stranding event, which caused destructive creatures from a realm between life and death to begin roaming the Earth. Players control Sam Porter Bridges, a courier tasked with delivering supplies to the fractured and isolated colonies that remain and reconnecting them via a wireless communications network.

The award-winning game’s star-studded cast includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Lindsay Wagner and Guillermo del Toro.

Yesterday, Dutch publisher Soedesco delayed the physical releases of Monstrum and Adam’s Venture: Origins due to challenges with the “logistics and distribution of physical production” stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.