Deathloop has been delayed again until later this year

Arkane Studios has announced that its upcoming first-person shooter, Deathloop, has been delayed until September 14.

Arkane shared the reasons behind the delay on Twitter, saying: “We’re committed to quality and preserving our team’s ambitions for Deathloop while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We’ll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience.”

In the announcement video, Deathloop‘s game director Dinga Bakaba also said: “At Arkane we have a strong vision for Deathloop, and we don’t want to compromise on that.”

Deathloop follows the player as Colt, an assassin who is stuck in a time loop, is tasked with eliminating eight targets across the island of Blackreef. Meanwhile, a rival assassin named Julianna is also on a mission to stop Cole and keep the loop going.

Deathloop was originally set to launch on May 21 after being delayed last August due to difficulties surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, it was confirmed that Arkane’s first-person action adventure game will release exclusively on the PS5, despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda.

“The acquisition hasn’t affected day-to-day development of Deathloop, which we’re developing exclusively for PlayStation 5 on console and also PC,” a Bethesda spokesperson said.