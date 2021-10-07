‘Deathloop’ studio director steps down after 16 years

Arkane Lyon‘s studio director Romuald Capron has stepped down from the studio after more than 16 years of working there, following the successful release of Deathloop.

On Tuesday (October 5), Romuald Capron announced on LinkedIn that he would be stepping down as studio director of Arkane Lyon after almost 17 years of service. He said: “This was a very hard decision to make. But I was feeling the need to try something new and also have a bit more time for me and my family.”

Following the huge success of the studio’s latest release, Capron feels certain that Arkane Lyon has “a very bright future and unique place in our industry.” A successor has not been named but Capron announced that leadership would fall to four different figures at the company.

Firstly, there is Dinga Bakaba game director of Deathloop and co-creative director at Arkane Studios. Another co-creative director Sébastian Mitton, who is also the art director on the PlayStation 5 and PC release, will also take charge. Executive Producer Morgan Barbe will also step up alongside Hugo Tardif, Technical Director at the studio.

Capron also tells fans to “stay tuned”, and that he intends to continue helping video game companies and others to “make their creative vision become a reality”. With the huge critical and commercial success of Deathloop, it will be interesting to see Capron’s future projects.

