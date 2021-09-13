‘Deathloop’ theme song covered by multiple artists to celebrate launch

To celebrate the launch of Deathloop, Bethesda and PlayStation have partnered with several musical artists to recreate the game’s theme song.

Madison Beer, Steve Aoki and Future have each created their own unique cover of Deathloop‘s main theme song Déjà Vu to mark the release of Arkane Studio‘s latest title.

The single was debuted earlier this year by Arkane and has been featured in a number of trailers leading up to the official launch, taking inspiration from the opening credits of the James Bond movies.

Madison Beer covered the track with her pop voice, while Future has put a hip-hop spin on the song. DJ Steve Aoki remixed the tune to create a modern classic fit for even resident Blackreef party animal Aleksis Dorsey’s extravagant parties.

These reimagined tracks of Déjà Vu are now available to listen to on each of the artists’ TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Deathloop is an action-adventure game that follows the player as Colt, an assassin who is stuck in a time loop, and tasked with eliminating eight targets across the island of Blackreef. Meanwhile, a rival assassin named Julianna is also on a mission to stop Colt and keep the loop going. The game launches tomorrow, September 14, exclusively for PS5 and PC.

In NME’s review of Deathloop, Jordan Oloman said: “Deathloop feels like the end result of an experiment that Arkane started with the release of Prey: Mooncrash. In many ways, it has successfully nurtured that genius nugget of an idea — a roguelike immersive simulator — into a AAA blockbuster.”

