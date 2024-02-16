‘Deep Rock Galactic’ creator has been approached about a TV adaptation

Ghost Ship Games CEO Søren Lundgaard has confirmed the studio has been approached about a Deep Rock Galactic TV series.

Released in 2020 after two years in Early Access, Deep Rock Galactic is a first-person shooter featuring “badass space Dwarves, 100 per cent destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.” It racked up 8million sales while in Early Access, while millions more got involved when the game came to Sony’s Playstation Plus subscription service.

Following the success of TV adaptations of Cyberpunk 2077, League Of Legends and The Last Of Us, Lundgaard told NME that the studio were not only discussing a Deep Rock Galactic TV series, but they’d already been approached by a studio about it.

“We were talking about it, and we’ve also been approached. It’s definitely viable, but we can’t do everything at once,” he explained, with Ghost Ship Games currently working on fantasy card-battler SpellRogue and spin-off Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.

“We would want to be involved as well. If we could just say ‘eh, you do it’, and not be involved, then it would happen, but that wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” he continued.

Talking about a potential TV show on Reddit, one fan suggested there were two approaches a Deep Rock Galactic series could take. “A action packed series about the dwarves descending into hoxxes or a slice of life sitcom about the dwarves drinking and being pals in between missions.” Another fan took to the Steam forum to start a discussion with the straightforward claim, “A Deep Rock Galactic animated tv show would honestly be sick.”

