‘Deep Rock Galactic’ developer reveals roguelite spin-off ‘Rogue Core’

The developer of Deep Rock Galactic revealed Rogue Core today (September 5), a roguelite spin on the successful co-op shooter.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is again a first-person shooter set in the universe of the series, pitting one to four players against an unknown threat that has taken over mines on the planet Hoxxes IV. Check out the teaser trailer below:

As a roguelite, the missions involve the salvaging of gear that are then added to the players’ arsenal. However, once the player enters the Greyout Barrier that surrounds these mines, returning to their ship is only permissible once they’ve completed their mission.

Players will also customise their loadouts with every drop with Phase Suits and an Active Ability while wielding a Reclaimer Weapon.

All levels are procedurally generated, meaning that there is no way to know what the mission will throw at the player, however reclaiming dig sites will unlock higher grade Phase Suits, Suit Mods and Reclaimer Weapons.

“We’re so excited to finally share our vision for the next game in the Deep Rock Galactic universe,” said co-founder of Ghost Ship Games and Rogue Core director Mikkel Martin Pederson in a press release.

“We have intentionally not positioned this title as a sequel, as we still aim to support Deep Rock Galactic as a live game, however we were keen to give fans a fresh take on the gameplay formula that only a spin-off title could provide.

“More than this, we can’t wait to start getting feedback from the fans to build the game they want to play, as our process of open development helped Deep Rock Galactic be the game it has become,” he concluded.

At the moment, the game is in the “very earliest stage of development” and it is not known when it will be playable. Fans are encouraged to follow the game’s journey on Discord and Steam, though, and invites will be available for closed alpha testing in time.

