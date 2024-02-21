‘Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor’ removes “out of place” voice line over concerns it will upset players

Ghost Ship Games and Funday Games have removed an “out of place” line from Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor over concerns it will upset some players.

READ MORE: How Søren Lundgaard is taking the toxicity out of video games

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a single player survivor-like auto-shooter set within the world of Deep Rock Galactic. The spin-off was released into Early Access last week (February 14) with the launch going “well over” the expectations of developers.

Earlier this week, Survivor surpassed Deep Rock Galactic’s peak of concurrent players. “That was not supposed to happen,” said Ghost Ship Games CEO Søren Lundgaard.

Advertisement

“We have seen a massive interest in the game,” started the patch notes for the update launched earlier today (February 21). “It does mean that way more people are playing the game than we anticipated, and way more bugs are reported than we expected. In a very meta way, we are being swarmed by bugs,” they continued, confirming a hotfix to deal with a number of issues, including problems with players being able to save their progress and various audio glitches.

“Some of the bigger problems are NOT fixed in this hotfix update, but it doesn’t mean we aren’t working on them,” the blog continued.

Miners! The wait is over! The Deep Rock Galactic spinoff DRG: Survivor by our friends @FundayGamesdk has been released into Early Access! If you fancy more dwarven action or you like the survivor-like auto-shooter genre, you should give it a spin!https://t.co/8naDi6nU1I — Deep Rock Galactic (@JoinDeepRock) February 14, 2024

The update also sees developers Funday Games remove a controversial voice line from Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. “We removed the Dwarf voice line ‘Die like your mother did’ because we think it’s out of place and don’t want to remind some players of tragic events in their life when they want to relax with a video game,” explained the studio. “We might add a voice line filter in options down the line if enough people want it,” they added.

Speaking to NME about the toxicity in some gaming spaces and the friendly playerbase of Deep Rock Galactic, Lundgaard said: “We concluded that it’s actually possible, through game design, to create a positive community, which is super nice to know.”

Advertisement

He also revealed that the studio has been approached about a Deep Rock Galactic TV series. “It’s definitely viable, but we can’t do everything at once,” he explained. “We would want to be involved as well. If we could just say ‘eh, you do it’, and not be involved, then it would happen, but that wouldn’t be the right thing to do.”

In other news, Arrowhead Studios has said the ongoing issues with players accessing Helldivers 2 can’t be fixed by simply buying more servers.