‘Deltarune Chapter 2’ will release this week after surprise announcement

Undertale creator Toby Fox has announced that fans can get their hands on Deltarune Chapter 2 later this week.

Earlier today (September 16), Fox confirmed on Twitter that the next chapter for Deltarune will release later this week on September 17, at 8PM ET(1AM BST). This means that while Deltarune Chapter 2 has been announced for September 17, for UK fans Deltarune Chapter 2 will be available from 1AM on September 18.

DELTARUNE Chapter 2 will release at 8PM ET on 9/17.

Thanks for waiting.https://t.co/dY8doW04bT pic.twitter.com/SJssTEF5gV — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 16, 2021

In a FAQ page, it is confirmed that save files from Chapter 1 can carry over to Chapter 2, and if players want to do so they should “go to sleep in your bed at the end of the game” and wait for the credits. The FAQ also clarifies that Chapter 1 save data is not necessary, though it recommends players “generally remember what happened story-wise” before playing the second entry.

The FAQ wraps up by confirming that Chapter 2 will not be the last addition to Deltarune:

“There are planned to be more chapters than Chapter 2. However, we’ve only completed Chapter 2 so far, so please be patient.

Deltarune Chapter 2 will launch only on PC, however Chapter 1 – which also launched on PC – was ported to Nintendo Switch and PS4 almost two years later. While no specific details are available yet, fans can get their hands on Deltarune Chapter 2 through the official website when the on-site countdown reaches zero.

Deltarune is a top-down RPG that follows two children who fall into the ‘Dark World’ and are tasked with saving the realm from an evil King. Like Undertale, much of Deltarune is about choosing whether to respond to combat encounters with violence or pacifist methods.

