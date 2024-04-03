Demands to add a Waffle House to ‘Tekken’ reach series creator

Tekken creator Katsuhiro Harada has responded to numerous memes about fast food restaurant Waffle House being added to the game.

Due to a number of viral videos showing brawls at Waffle Houses and their reputation for staying open no matter what, many Tekken fans have suggested a Waffle House-inspired level should be brought to the game.

“Mr Harada can you please add this stage to Tekken 8 please,” wrote one fan on social media, which apparently confused and intrigued the Tekken creator.

“Ok, I will only ask about this request once. Why do some communities send me requests for Waffle House’,” he responded. “Please be sure to explain the basis for the request, including the original story, history and background. I look forward to an explanation from someone who knows more.“

Advertisement

“The strongest fighters come here at 2am after a night out drinking,” offered one fan, with another writing: “It’s a common meeting spot for mutual combat in the United States. It has notoriety because the employees are also battle hardened.”

Another fan highlighted the unofficial disaster response metric from the Federal Emergency Management Agency which is based on the availability of the Waffle House menu.

Harada-San, I see everyone talking about the fights however what they won't tell you is about the Waffle House emergency protocol. Waffle House is also known for being the only establishment to remain open in emergencies. This guide is known as the Waffle House index. pic.twitter.com/3Vwdrv34xC — Rolando Jesus Feliciano (@RoloCnG) March 30, 2024

Recommended

“Thanks for the explanation guys. And I understand that many people are requesting it,” Harada said.

“However, I think you are missing one important point. The restaurant has both the trademark and the rights to the restaurant, so if the restaurant chain’s headquarters refuses to accept my proposal, it will not happen,” he continued, suggesting he had offered the chance of a crossover to Waffle House bosses.

Earlier this year, Harada responded to the rumours that Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa was set to join the franchise. “We have not decided anything about guest characters yet,” he wrote.

In other news, Hollow Knight: Silksong now has an official Xbox store page, but there’s still no news on a release date.