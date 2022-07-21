‘Destiny 2’ August showcase could reveal ‘Lightfall’ expansion

Bungie has announced it will be airing a Destiny 2 broadcast on August 23, which may go on to reveal the next expansion: Lightfall.

Making the reveal today (July 21), the studio released a short teaser trailer confirming the dedicated showcase, while also hinting at what’s to come in the online sci-fi shooter.

The video itself is quite mysterious but features the Witness, the villain that was revealed at the end of the previous expansion’s campaign The Witch Queen. The teaser also includes narration as well as a series of cinematic shots of recognisable bosses and characters.

Witness what's next. August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3oO2piSJHe — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 21, 2022

Advertisement

This showcase is likely to reveal the Lightfall expansion which will be the next chapter in Destiny 2‘s current Light and Darkness Saga. Bungie revealed the roadmap back in 2020. The first expansion, Beyond Light released that year and was followed by The Witch Queen in 2021. Lightfall will follow up and likely wrap up the story.

It’s unclear, however, whether the developer intends to release Lightfall this year or in 2023. A release date will probably be revealed during the showcase alongside campaign details.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that following the buyout from Sony, Bungie is now officially part of the PlayStation group. In January, Sony announced a £2.6billion ($3.6billion) purchase of Bungie which saw fans raising questions about the future of the studio’s projects.

Following the acquisition, Bungie clarified that the buyout doesn’t mean console exclusivity. “We remain in charge of our destiny,” the studio said. “We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play.”

In other news, a Destiny 2 streamer was reportedly sued by Bungie for cheating and harassment.