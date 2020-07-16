‘Destiny 2: Beyond Light’ expansion delayed due to coronavirus

Bungie has announced that the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an update on Bungie’s official website, the team has announced that the upcoming expansion will now release on November 10 instead of September 22.

Since the pandemic started many developers have been forced to work from home, and Bungie’s delay is to ensure the expansion is complete while coping with the challenges faced.

Destiny 2 is currently hosting Season Of Arrivals and to bridge the gap between now and the delayed release date, the season will be extended to November 10.

The developer has promised it will share more information on Beyond Light over the coming weeks and detail what’s in store for Season Of Arrivals over the next few months.

“We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we’re really excited for players to experience,” Bungie stated. “As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date.

“The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2 and the first of three expansions to be released. Instead of creating another sequel, the developer’s goal is to build upon the foundations created in Destiny 2 and support the game until at least 2022.

One of the ways the Bungie aims to do that is by creating a vault which can store old content and bring it back if needed. Content from the original Destiny is also set to make an appearance in the form of Strikes.