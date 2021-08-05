‘Destiny 2’ Crucible gets returning maps next season

Assistant game director at Bungie for Destiny 2, Joe Blackburn, has taken to Twitter to detail the team’s approach to keeping PvP fresh.

Destiny 2’s PvP mode, called Crucible in-game, has seemingly been on the back burner for the Destiny 2 team, but Blackburn has outlined some details to ensure that Crucible players aren’t feeling out of the loop.

“The ultimate goal here is consistency. If you play PvP, the team wants you to understand that you will be getting new maps and modes every year and that the cadence of those coming out feels predictable”, he said on Twitter.

“New maps take time to get right, so to open the faucet for S16, the team is working on porting two vaulted Destiny 2 maps to be compatible with our engine updates.”

The first half of 2021 we’ve been working on the foundation, but now we’re spinning up teams on new maps and modes. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

Blackburn did not state which Destiny 2 maps would be returning but added that the engine update that came with last year’s Beyond Light expansion is partly to blame. Every map and mode that is being switched over requires hand porting, and so it takes more time than many players would expect.

After the two old maps return in the upcoming season 16, a brand new map will be included with the subsequent season 17.

Blackburn went on to detail some of the work being done on new modes. First, the team is investigating adding Rift to Destiny 2. This Destiny 1 mode saw players competing to capture an item and then deliver it to the enemy team’s base. Blackburn added that two new modes would be coming to Destiny 2 in 2022, but they aren’t ready to give details yet.

Blackburn also stated in a separate tweet that the team was looking into another mode, Gambit. Here he said that foundational changes are being worked on for season 16, hoping to develop new maps in the future.

