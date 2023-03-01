‘Destiny 2’ expansion Lightfall launches to soaring player count and technical woes

Destiny 2 launched its Lightfall expansion yesterday (February 28) and although developer Bungie has acknowledged a number of technical issues, the update has pulled in the game’s highest-ever player count on Steam.

As charted by SteamDB, Lightfall’s release led to Destiny 2 being played by a peak 316,750 concurrent players on Steam in the last 24 hours. While that’s the highest-recorded concurrent player count for Bungie’s shooter on Steam, it doesn’t account for players across Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game.

Shortly after Lightfall launched, Bungie’s support Twitter posted a number of issues that the studio is currently aware of. While some of these are minor – such as a bugged legendary-tier objective being achievable at lower levels – others are more serious.

💠 The "Solo Legendary Lost Sectors" Guardian Rank objective can be completed with both Master and Legendary Lost Sectors.

💠 Veteran players starting Lightfall at Guardian Rank 6 will not receive Vanguard Lore Books 1 through 6 and will only receive Vanguard Lore Book 7. (2/6) — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 28, 2023

Xbox players having issues accessing their Lightfall DLC may have had their purchase refunded by their financial institution or platform. Players should check that they have the DLC successfully installed and the contents included in their specific owned edition of the DLC. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 28, 2023

The studio notes that some Lightfall buyers on Xbox may have had their purchase refunded by their bank, leaving the expansion unplayable until it’s re-bought. Additionally, a help thread acknowledges that trying to open the Commendations Snapshot screen can cause Destiny 2 to crash, while Bungie is “investigating” PC players who are being trapped in loading screens or suffering from performance issues in-game.

Xbox Series X|S players are facing similar issues. Bungie is looking into an “increase in crashes” on the console, and acknowledges that some players are unable to log in to the game.

“We are investigating reports of Xbox Series X|S players unable to login to Destiny 2,” wrote Bungie. “Players who are blocked from logging in can try the workaround steps outlined here.”

Another major problem involves players being locked out of Lightfall’s campaign entirely, which is caused by leaving the HyperNet Current Strike activity. In a forum post, Bungie claimed it is “aware of players reporting this issue” and is investigating a fix.

For players who do manage to play Lightfall without issue, Bungie’s latest expansion brings a new campaign set on a “neon metropolis” on the planet of Neptune.

In other news, Bungie has won a £3.7million lawsuit against cheat seller AimJunkies, and has already filed another lawsuit chasing £4.6million from another vendor.