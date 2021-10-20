‘Destiny 2’ fans angered by extra charges in ‘The Witch Queen’ expansion

Bungie has angered fans of its sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 by confirming that players will have to pay extra for dungeons in the upcoming expansion The Witch Queen.

Posting on Reddit (as spotted by VGC), Bungie’s lead community manager Chris Shannon said that the company had “seen some debate around the new dungeon content and wanted to clarify how it will be delivered next year.”

Shannon went on to explain that players who have bought the Digital Deluxe edition of The Witch Queen will receive “the expansion, all four Seasons for the next year, and the two Dungeons.”

Advertisement

Those who purchased the standard edition of the expansion can upgrade to the deluxe version to get the additional dungeons and content.

However, Shannon also revealed that Bungie will be “offering a separate way for you to purchase the Dungeons in the future, but they will not be included in the Season passes.”

It’s this last part that has riled players, as they see playable content being locked behind paywalls. One user wrote in response to Shannon that “It is a scummy move though, I can’t think of any MMO type games that sell dungeons separately”, while another added “I hope you pass on the disgust from the community on this. It’s atrocious.”

Another Destiny fan offered more constructive feedback, saying “it’d be a smarter move to increase season pass prices with an explanation to customers, rather than modularise content”, and that “regardless of practical or business reasons”, the piecemeal approach “does not bring good will to players on paper.”

Bungie previously announced a 30th Anniversary Pack, which includes a third Destiny 2 dungeon separate to the two launching as part of The Witch Queen, along with the return of the Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher and a number of other in-game goods. This is set to cost £21.99 on Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store for Xbox.

Advertisement

It’s unlikely that the two Witch Queen dungeons will cost as much as that, given the extra content in the Anniversary Pack, but Bungie has not yet revealed how much the dungeons will cost individually. Shannon offered only that the company “will share more info on this closer to when this content is set to go live”.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is set to launch on February 22, 2022.

Elsewhere, the file size on upcoming sci-fi superhero RPG Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been cut almost in half on PC, dropping from a whopping 150GB to 80GB ahead of its release.