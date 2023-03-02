‘Destiny 2: Lightfall’ adds an iconic ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ dance emote

Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall launched this week, and players are still uncovering everything it contains – including a new emote that references an iconic scene from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime.

Added with the launch of Lightfall, the emote is named Torturous Dance. The cosmetic is a reference to the fan-favourite Torture Dance that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure characters perform in one scene of the anime’s Golden Wind arc.

When equipped, the Torturous Dance lets players perform the same dance that’s seen in the show. The emote’s in-store description – “Vocal percussion on a whole ‘nother level” – also references the Prince-inspired track ‘Canzoni Preferite’ that plays during the scene in JoJo‘s.

The emote has proven popular with both Destiny and JoJo’s fans. A tweet showing the Torturous Dance alongside the anime’s original scene has over 20,000 likes on Twitter, with users praising the faithfulness of Bungie’s recreation.

They added the Torture Dance into Destiny 2 as an emote today with the description, “Vocal percussion on a whole ‘nother level.” Plus a new character called Rohan in Lightfall too lol I love you @Bungie <3 pic.twitter.com/bS5ppsyoLq — STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ (@StickerTricker) February 28, 2023

Amusingly, it’s not the first JoJo’s reference that Bungie has added to Destiny 2. Last year, the developer added a Standout Pose emote to the sci-fi shooter, a reference to a stance popularised by two JoJo’s protagonists.

Elsewhere, Lightfall has brought plenty of other new features to Destiny 2 – including a new campaign, another raid, and the introduction of three more subclasses.

While the latest expansion led to Destiny 2 hitting its highest-ever concurrent player count on Steam, it has struggled with a number of technical issues at launch.

PC players have suffered from never-ending loading screens and problems with the game’s performance, while Xbox Series X|S fans have been dealing with an “increase in crashes” and issues with logging in.

In other Destiny news, Bungie recently won a £3.7million lawsuit against AimJunkies, a company that sold cheats for the game.

Shortly after the settlement was announced, the studio targeted a second cheat vendor with a lawsuit worth £5.5million.