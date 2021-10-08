‘Destiny 2’ sends more content to the vault

Bungie has announced that more content will be removed from Destiny 2 when the next expansion releases.

Destiny 2 has been live since August 2017 and has received constant updates and expansions since then. To keep the game under control, Bungie has to remove content every once in a while. The first time this happened, it removed the majority of the content added during the first year of the game. Now with the game’s next expansion, The Witch Queen, on the way, it’s time for more content to head to the vault.

When The Witch Queen is added in February 2022, the Forsaken campaign and Tangled Shore location will be moved to the content vault. This means that the story missions and any activities in the Tangled Shore will no longer be available. This does not include the Dreaming City location, which was added at the same time. The Last Wish raid will also remain available.

To ensure that everyone gets a chance to try out the Forsaken campaign before it gets removed, Bungie will be making it free for all Destiny 2 players. This will happen on December 7 and will last until The Witch Queen is released.

Year four seasonal content will also be heading to the vault. This includes the Presage and Harbinger exotic missions, which were highlights of Destiny 2’s fourth year. Bungie has said that it is looking at ways to reprise old exotic missions and create new ones in the future.

Some content will be remerging from the vault as well according to a post on the Destiny blog, “we’re bringing a carefully curated selection of content out of the DCV, including a classic raid, two PVP maps from Destiny 2, and one classic PVP map from the original Destiny.”

