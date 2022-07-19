‘Destiny 2’ streamer sued by Bungie for cheating and harassment

Bungie is filing a lawsuit against a Twitch streamer who allegedly got caught cheating in-game repeatedly, selling Destiny 2 assets, and threatening Bungie’s employees and headquarters.

Bungie claims that Twitch streamer Luca Leone, also known as MiffysWorld, routinely streams themselves using cheats in the form of third-party software. In the lawsuit filed on June 15, Bungie said this is “used to gain an unfair advantage by players without the skill or integrity to succeed at the game on their own merit,” and that this “ruins the experience of playing Destiny 2 for Bungie’s large community of honest gamers.”

Bungie also said it has already repeatedly banned Leone for these violations of the Limited Software License Agreement (LSLA). By repeatedly creating new accounts, no less than 13, Leone has “committed serial fraud” according to Bungie, as they never intended to abide by the LSLA, yet claimed to agree to it.

Apparently, Leone has also made repeated threats targeting Bungie and its employees, tweeting via the alias of Inkcel about their desire to “burn down” Bungie’s offices and stating that Bungie employees were “not safe” given Leone’s intent to move into their neighbourhood.

During the investigations of Leone’s activities, Bungie also alleges “criminal conduct” as Leone is a member of a hacking and selling forum, OGUsers, where they sell “presumably stolen” social media accounts and Destiny 2 emblems. Emblems in the game are “non-transferable digital art badges” and are considered prized collectables by many Destiny 2 players. This is therefore a further breach of the LSLA.

As the LSLA prohibits the “unauthorised commercial exploitation” of the game and any digital assets within it, each sale by Leone is a “willful” violation of Bungie copyright.

Due to the above measures, Bungie said the decision to bring the lawsuit was “easy” and continued, “As Bungie has demonstrated repeatedly, it will not allow its game, its community, or its employees to be abused, defrauded, or threatened. Leone has done all three, and this is the consequence.”

It’s not the first time Bungie has taken action against players causing harm to their game and community, as in June they issued a £6.2million lawsuit against a copyright fraudster as well as settling for £10.7million out of court with a Destiny 2 cheat site.

In other news, EA has patented a system that would potentially feed the player advertisements and content based on their in-game playstyle.