‘Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’ deluxe edition details leak early in PlayStation Store listing

PlayStation’s Australian storefront has preemptively leaked details of The Witch Queen expansion on pre-order page ahead of the official reveal later today.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s deluxe pre-order page went up earlier today – and has since been removed – but it revealed several details about the upcoming addition to the game. Everything from the release date to the story and destination was revealed in the leak.

If the listing is true, The Witch Queen expansion will launch on February 22nd, 2022. There are also several story spoilers, so here’s your warning for those. The Witch Queen expansion will take players deep into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the light. Through the new story elements, players will learn the “secrets to crafting new weapons, the new glaive and survive the truth with her web of lies.”

Each new major Destiny 2 expansion typically launches with a new location, and The Witch Queen is no different. Savathûn’s Throne World will launch with the DLC, which features a fragile balance of power between her palace and the swamp surrounding it.

The new weapon crafting system allows players to create custom weaponry with unique mods, shaders and stat combinations. Destiny 2 has previously allowed players to craft weapons through modes like the Menagerie, although players could typically only increase the chances of rolling certain weapon and perk types.

Later today, players who pre-order the deluxe edition will receive instant access to the Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell, the Enigma Exotic emote, and a new emblem. The Witch Queen deluxe edition will include seasons 16 – 19, two new dungeons, an exotic SMG, catalyst, ornament and an exotic sparrow.

Catalysts add new perks to existing exotic weapons in the game, increasing how effective they are. Previous catalysts for guns like Whisper Of The Worm and Izanagi’s Burden made the weapons incredibly popular. The Witch Queen could see exotic weapons like Divinity, Xenophage, or Monte Carlo finally get their own catalysts.

